Updated look at Western Conference bracket for 2022 NBA playoffs on Monday, April 4

The 2021-22 NBA season enters the final week, with plenty of positioning in the West up for grabs. The Phoenix Suns have locked up the No. 1 seed and the Los Angeles Clippers have secured a play-in berth, but the rest of the playoff field is limbo. Here’s how the playoff bracket is shaping as of Monday, April 4.

Play-in tournament bracket

No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans - loser is eliminated

No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves - winner goes to playoffs as No. 7 seed

Winner of Spurs/Pelicans vs. Loser of Clippers/Timberwolves - winner goes to playoffs as No. 8 seed

Playoff bracket

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 seed TBD

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Denver Nuggets

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 seed TBD

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz