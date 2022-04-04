 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Updated look at Western Conference bracket for 2022 NBA playoffs on Monday, April 4

Here’s how the West field is shaping up in the final week of the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 03, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season enters the final week, with plenty of positioning in the West up for grabs. The Phoenix Suns have locked up the No. 1 seed and the Los Angeles Clippers have secured a play-in berth, but the rest of the playoff field is limbo. Here’s how the playoff bracket is shaping as of Monday, April 4.

Play-in tournament bracket

No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans - loser is eliminated

No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves - winner goes to playoffs as No. 7 seed

Winner of Spurs/Pelicans vs. Loser of Clippers/Timberwolves - winner goes to playoffs as No. 8 seed

Playoff bracket

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 seed TBD

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Denver Nuggets

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 seed TBD

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz

More From DraftKings Nation