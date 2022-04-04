Eagles and Saints trade first round picks ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have traded multiple draft picks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. No players were involved with the trade, so only picks will be moved. The Eagles did have three first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but will send two of those first rounders, along with a seventh round pick, to the Saints for first and third round picks for 2022 and a first round pick in 2023 and a second round pick in 2024.

For this year, the Saints now have picks 16 and 19, while the Eagles have picks 15 and 18. The Eagles end up spreading out their draft capital, giving themselves two first rounders and a second rounder for next year, while the Saints apparently wanted more hands in the first round cookie jar this year.

Eagles give:



- 2022 first rounder (No. 16)

- 2022 first rounder (No. 19)

- 2022 sixth rounder (No. 194)



Saints give:



- 2022 first (No. 18)

- 2022 third (No. 101)

- 2022 seventh (No. 237)

- 2023 first rounder

- 2024 second rounder



This deal could be based on the strength of the players and positions in the draft in comparison to the needs of each team, but at this point it’s hard to call one team a winner or loser in this trade. In the end it will come down to how well the players they pick end up doing in the NFL.