The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The race will take place on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET.
After winning this race in back-to-back years, Martin Truex Jr. is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to take the checkered flag with Chase Elliott right behind him at +700. Behind those two, there is a four-way tie for the third best odds with Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin all at +900 odds. Alex Bowman won the second Martinsville race last year and is installed at +1400 to win this race.
Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 this past weekend at Richmond Raceway. He finished 3rd and 24th in the two Martinsville races last year.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.
2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 odds
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+550
|Chase Elliott
|+700
|Ryan Blaney
|+900
|Kyle Busch
|+900
|Denny Hamlin
|+900
|Joey Logano
|+900
|William Byron
|+1200
|Kyle Larson
|+1200
|Alex Bowman
|+1400
|Tyler Reddick
|+1600
|Ross Chastain
|+1600
|Christopher Bell
|+1600
|Kevin Harvick
|+2000
|Chase Briscoe
|+2500
|Brad Keselowski
|+2500
|Aric Almirola
|+5000
|Kurt Busch
|+5000
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|Austin Dillon
|+7000
|Austin Cindric
|+7000
|Daniel Suarez
|+8000
|Chris Buescher
|+8000
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+15000
|Cole Custer
|+15000
|Todd Gilliland
|+20000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+20000
|Justin Haley
|+20000
|Harrison Burton
|+20000
|Bubba Wallace
|+20000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
