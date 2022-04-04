The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The race will take place on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

After winning this race in back-to-back years, Martin Truex Jr. is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to take the checkered flag with Chase Elliott right behind him at +700. Behind those two, there is a four-way tie for the third best odds with Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin all at +900 odds. Alex Bowman won the second Martinsville race last year and is installed at +1400 to win this race.

Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 this past weekend at Richmond Raceway. He finished 3rd and 24th in the two Martinsville races last year.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Martin Truex Jr. +550 Chase Elliott +700 Ryan Blaney +900 Kyle Busch +900 Denny Hamlin +900 Joey Logano +900 William Byron +1200 Kyle Larson +1200 Alex Bowman +1400 Tyler Reddick +1600 Ross Chastain +1600 Christopher Bell +1600 Kevin Harvick +2000 Chase Briscoe +2500 Brad Keselowski +2500 Aric Almirola +5000 Kurt Busch +5000 Erik Jones +5000 Austin Dillon +7000 Austin Cindric +7000 Daniel Suarez +8000 Chris Buescher +8000 A.J. Allmendinger +15000 Cole Custer +15000 Todd Gilliland +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 Justin Haley +20000 Harrison Burton +20000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Ty Dillon +50000 Michael McDowell +50000 Corey Lajoie +50000 Garrett Smithley +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Cody Ware +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000

