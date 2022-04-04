 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway road course.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The race will take place on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

After winning this race in back-to-back years, Martin Truex Jr. is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to take the checkered flag with Chase Elliott right behind him at +700. Behind those two, there is a four-way tie for the third best odds with Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin all at +900 odds. Alex Bowman won the second Martinsville race last year and is installed at +1400 to win this race.

Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 this past weekend at Richmond Raceway. He finished 3rd and 24th in the two Martinsville races last year.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 odds

Driver Odds
Martin Truex Jr. +550
Chase Elliott +700
Ryan Blaney +900
Kyle Busch +900
Denny Hamlin +900
Joey Logano +900
William Byron +1200
Kyle Larson +1200
Alex Bowman +1400
Tyler Reddick +1600
Ross Chastain +1600
Christopher Bell +1600
Kevin Harvick +2000
Chase Briscoe +2500
Brad Keselowski +2500
Aric Almirola +5000
Kurt Busch +5000
Erik Jones +5000
Austin Dillon +7000
Austin Cindric +7000
Daniel Suarez +8000
Chris Buescher +8000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Cole Custer +15000
Todd Gilliland +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
Justin Haley +20000
Harrison Burton +20000
Bubba Wallace +20000
Ty Dillon +50000
Michael McDowell +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Garrett Smithley +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

