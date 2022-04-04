NFL Draft 2022: Updated draft order following Saints-Eagles pick swap

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints just executed a trade for draft picks that shook up the 2022 NFL Draft order. The Eagles came into the trade with three first round draft picks right in the middle of the first round and will leave with one less first rounder this year, but an extra first rounder next season, while the Saints add a first rounder for this year,

The trade details look like this:

Eagles give:

- 2022 first rounder (No. 16)

- 2022 first rounder (No. 19)

- 2022 sixth rounder (No. 194)

Saints give:

- 2022 first (No. 18)

- 2022 third (No. 101)

- 2022 seventh (No. 237)

- 2023 first rounder

- 2024 second rounder

The Eagles likely want to have an extra first rounder next year in case Jalen Hurts doesn’t work out as the starter. The Saints must be very interested in multiple first round players this season. Now for the updated draft order.

2022 NFL Draft Order, Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)