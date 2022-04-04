Philadelphia Eagles 2022 draft picks following trade with New Orleans Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles traded away two first round picks to the New Orleans Saints and received two first round picks and more in return. It looks like a good deal for the Eagles, but the Saints must have a specific reason to want two picks in this year’s first round. The details look like so:

Eagles give:

- 2022 first rounder (No. 16)

- 2022 first rounder (No. 19)

- 2022 sixth rounder (No. 194)

Saints give:

- 2022 first (No. 18)

- 2022 third (No. 101)

- 2022 seventh (No. 237)

- 2023 first rounder

- 2024 second rounder

Here is the updated draft picks for the Eagles in this year’s draft. They still have plenty of draft capital to make a splash.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles draft picks

First Round – No. 15 overall

First Round – No. 18 overall (*From New Orleans Trade)

Second Round – No. 51 overall

Third Round – No. 83 overall

Third Round – No. 101 overall (*From New Orleans Trade)

Fourth Round – No. 124 overall

Fifth Round – No. 154 overall

Fifth Round – No. 162 overall

Fifth Round – No. 166 overall

Seventh Round – No. 237 overall (*From New Orleans Trade)