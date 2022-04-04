New Orleans Saints 2022 draft picks following trade with Philadelphia Eagles

The New Orleans Saints just made a big trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, which added a second first round pick to their 2022 NFL Draft arsenal. Looking at the deal as a whole, the Eagles look to have made the better deal, but two first rounders is still going to be a nice boost for a team that recently lost their Super Bowl winning coach and quarterback. The details look like so:

Saints give:

- 2022 first (No. 18)

- 2022 third (No. 101)

- 2022 seventh (No. 237)

- 2023 first rounder

- 2024 second rounder

Eagles give:

- 2022 first rounder (No. 16)

- 2022 first rounder (No. 19)

- 2022 sixth rounder (No. 194)

Here is the updated draft picks for the Saints in this year’s draft.

2022 New Orleans Saints draft picks

Round 1: Nos. 16 and 19 (from Eagles)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 98

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from Eagles)

Round 7: N/A