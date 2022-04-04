 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

There’s still confetti on the floor in New Orleans, but you can bet on what color it will be in Houston!

By Collin Sherwin
Duke Blue Devils associate head coach Jon Scheyer watches the team during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Superdome.&nbsp; Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has come and gone but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next year. Here are the odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds

Team Odds
Duke +750
North Carolina +1000
Kentucky +1200
Kansas +1200
Gonzaga +1200
UCLA +1600
Arkansas +1600
Villanova +1800
Houston +1800
Arizona +1800
Texas +2000
Michigan +2200
Baylor +2200
Alabama +2800
Texas Tech +3500
Tennessee +4500
Purdue +4500
Auburn +4500
Virginia +5000
Memphis +5000
Oregon +5000
USC +5500
Indiana +7000
Dayton +7000
Xavier +8000
Texas A&M +8000
Michigan State +8000
San Diego State +8000
Ohio State +8000
Saint Louis +9000
Illinois +9000
Creighton +9000
Wisconsin +10000
UConn +10000
TCU +10000
Syracuse +10000
Notre Dame +10000
Florida State +10000
Davidson +11000
Virginia Tech +12000
Miami FL +12000
Iowa +12000
Oklahoma +12000
Seton Hall +14000
Colorado State +14000
Saint Marys +15000
Maryland +15000
LSU +15000
Louisville +15000
Florida +15000
Marquette +16000
Iowa State +16000
Colorado +16000
Vanderbilt +18000
Loyola Chicago +18000
West Virginia +20000
VCU +20000
Mississippi State +20000
Saint Johns +20000
Providence +20000
Oklahoma State +20000
Arizona State +20000
Wake Forest +25000
Saint Bonaventure +25000
BYU +25000
Wichita State +30000
Washington State +30000
Utah State +30000
Belmont +30000
North Carolina State +35000
Wyoming +40000
Washington +40000
SMU +40000
South Carolina +40000
Rutgers +40000
Kansas State +40000
Ole Miss +40000
Clemson +40000
Cincinnati +40000
Butler +40000
Boise State +40000
Northwestern +50000
Utah +50000
Minnesota +50000
Stanford +50000
San Francisco +50000
Richmond +50000
Penn State +50000
Georgia Tech +50000
New Mexico State +60000
Nebraska +60000
Murray State +60000
Missouri +60000
Pittsburgh +60000
Georgia +60000
Oregon State +60000
Georgetown +60000
Fresno State +60000
California +60000
Boston College +60000

Even with Coach K retiring, Duke appears to be in good hands with Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils have a loaded recruiting class headlined by Dereck Lively. Following Duke at +750 is its ACC rival North Carolina at +1000. We’ll see who eventually comes back for the Tar Heels after this season’s run but there’s a strong chance Hubert Davis gets most of this squad back.

Kentucky, Kansas and Gonzaga are next in the odds table at +1200. The Wildcats will want to regroup after being upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the 2022 tournament while the Bulldogs are still searching for that elusive national title. We’ll see who the Jayhawks get back from the 2022 team.

UCLA and Arkansas come in at +1600, although the Bruins might be losing Johnny Juzang to the draft. The Razorbacks are one of the more intriguing teams on this list, with Eric Musselman adding three five-star recruits and three four-star recruits to an Elite Eight team.

