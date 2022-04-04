Opening odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has come and gone but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next year. Here are the odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Duke
|+750
|North Carolina
|+1000
|Kentucky
|+1200
|Kansas
|+1200
|Gonzaga
|+1200
|UCLA
|+1600
|Arkansas
|+1600
|Villanova
|+1800
|Houston
|+1800
|Arizona
|+1800
|Texas
|+2000
|Michigan
|+2200
|Baylor
|+2200
|Alabama
|+2800
|Texas Tech
|+3500
|Tennessee
|+4500
|Purdue
|+4500
|Auburn
|+4500
|Virginia
|+5000
|Memphis
|+5000
|Oregon
|+5000
|USC
|+5500
|Indiana
|+7000
|Dayton
|+7000
|Xavier
|+8000
|Texas A&M
|+8000
|Michigan State
|+8000
|San Diego State
|+8000
|Ohio State
|+8000
|Saint Louis
|+9000
|Illinois
|+9000
|Creighton
|+9000
|Wisconsin
|+10000
|UConn
|+10000
|TCU
|+10000
|Syracuse
|+10000
|Notre Dame
|+10000
|Florida State
|+10000
|Davidson
|+11000
|Virginia Tech
|+12000
|Miami FL
|+12000
|Iowa
|+12000
|Oklahoma
|+12000
|Seton Hall
|+14000
|Colorado State
|+14000
|Saint Marys
|+15000
|Maryland
|+15000
|LSU
|+15000
|Louisville
|+15000
|Florida
|+15000
|Marquette
|+16000
|Iowa State
|+16000
|Colorado
|+16000
|Vanderbilt
|+18000
|Loyola Chicago
|+18000
|West Virginia
|+20000
|VCU
|+20000
|Mississippi State
|+20000
|Saint Johns
|+20000
|Providence
|+20000
|Oklahoma State
|+20000
|Arizona State
|+20000
|Wake Forest
|+25000
|Saint Bonaventure
|+25000
|BYU
|+25000
|Wichita State
|+30000
|Washington State
|+30000
|Utah State
|+30000
|Belmont
|+30000
|North Carolina State
|+35000
|Wyoming
|+40000
|Washington
|+40000
|SMU
|+40000
|South Carolina
|+40000
|Rutgers
|+40000
|Kansas State
|+40000
|Ole Miss
|+40000
|Clemson
|+40000
|Cincinnati
|+40000
|Butler
|+40000
|Boise State
|+40000
|Northwestern
|+50000
|Utah
|+50000
|Minnesota
|+50000
|Stanford
|+50000
|San Francisco
|+50000
|Richmond
|+50000
|Penn State
|+50000
|Georgia Tech
|+50000
|New Mexico State
|+60000
|Nebraska
|+60000
|Murray State
|+60000
|Missouri
|+60000
|Pittsburgh
|+60000
|Georgia
|+60000
|Oregon State
|+60000
|Georgetown
|+60000
|Fresno State
|+60000
|California
|+60000
|Boston College
|+60000
Even with Coach K retiring, Duke appears to be in good hands with Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils have a loaded recruiting class headlined by Dereck Lively. Following Duke at +750 is its ACC rival North Carolina at +1000. We’ll see who eventually comes back for the Tar Heels after this season’s run but there’s a strong chance Hubert Davis gets most of this squad back.
Kentucky, Kansas and Gonzaga are next in the odds table at +1200. The Wildcats will want to regroup after being upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the 2022 tournament while the Bulldogs are still searching for that elusive national title. We’ll see who the Jayhawks get back from the 2022 team.
UCLA and Arkansas come in at +1600, although the Bruins might be losing Johnny Juzang to the draft. The Razorbacks are one of the more intriguing teams on this list, with Eric Musselman adding three five-star recruits and three four-star recruits to an Elite Eight team.