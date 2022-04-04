Opening odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has come and gone but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next year. Here are the odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Duke +750 North Carolina +1000 Kentucky +1200 Kansas +1200 Gonzaga +1200 UCLA +1600 Arkansas +1600 Villanova +1800 Houston +1800 Arizona +1800 Texas +2000 Michigan +2200 Baylor +2200 Alabama +2800 Texas Tech +3500 Tennessee +4500 Purdue +4500 Auburn +4500 Virginia +5000 Memphis +5000 Oregon +5000 USC +5500 Indiana +7000 Dayton +7000 Xavier +8000 Texas A&M +8000 Michigan State +8000 San Diego State +8000 Ohio State +8000 Saint Louis +9000 Illinois +9000 Creighton +9000 Wisconsin +10000 UConn +10000 TCU +10000 Syracuse +10000 Notre Dame +10000 Florida State +10000 Davidson +11000 Virginia Tech +12000 Miami FL +12000 Iowa +12000 Oklahoma +12000 Seton Hall +14000 Colorado State +14000 Saint Marys +15000 Maryland +15000 LSU +15000 Louisville +15000 Florida +15000 Marquette +16000 Iowa State +16000 Colorado +16000 Vanderbilt +18000 Loyola Chicago +18000 West Virginia +20000 VCU +20000 Mississippi State +20000 Saint Johns +20000 Providence +20000 Oklahoma State +20000 Arizona State +20000 Wake Forest +25000 Saint Bonaventure +25000 BYU +25000 Wichita State +30000 Washington State +30000 Utah State +30000 Belmont +30000 North Carolina State +35000 Wyoming +40000 Washington +40000 SMU +40000 South Carolina +40000 Rutgers +40000 Kansas State +40000 Ole Miss +40000 Clemson +40000 Cincinnati +40000 Butler +40000 Boise State +40000 Northwestern +50000 Utah +50000 Minnesota +50000 Stanford +50000 San Francisco +50000 Richmond +50000 Penn State +50000 Georgia Tech +50000 New Mexico State +60000 Nebraska +60000 Murray State +60000 Missouri +60000 Pittsburgh +60000 Georgia +60000 Oregon State +60000 Georgetown +60000 Fresno State +60000 California +60000 Boston College +60000

Even with Coach K retiring, Duke appears to be in good hands with Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils have a loaded recruiting class headlined by Dereck Lively. Following Duke at +750 is its ACC rival North Carolina at +1000. We’ll see who eventually comes back for the Tar Heels after this season’s run but there’s a strong chance Hubert Davis gets most of this squad back.

Kentucky, Kansas and Gonzaga are next in the odds table at +1200. The Wildcats will want to regroup after being upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the 2022 tournament while the Bulldogs are still searching for that elusive national title. We’ll see who the Jayhawks get back from the 2022 team.

UCLA and Arkansas come in at +1600, although the Bruins might be losing Johnny Juzang to the draft. The Razorbacks are one of the more intriguing teams on this list, with Eric Musselman adding three five-star recruits and three four-star recruits to an Elite Eight team.