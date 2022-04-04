 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tar Heels G Caleb Love hobbling through national title game vs. Kansas

The North Carolina star has stayed in the game despite visibly limping.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Caleb Love of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives to the basket against Mitch Lightfoot and Christian Braun of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen their lead against the Kansas Jayhawks dwindle down and to make matters worse, star guard Caleb Love appears to be hobbling through the rest of this game with a leg injury.

It’s hard to tell exactly what happened to Love, but he appeared to run into his own player and come away awkwardly from the collision. The guard tried to play through the injury and was visibly hobbling up and down the court. It’ll be hard for the Tar Heels to keep him in there if he continues to limp through the game.

If Love is eventually pulled from this game, look for R.J. Davis to take over as the lead guard for the team. Davis was integral in North Carolina’s victory over Baylor after the Tar Heels blew a big lead, so he might be needed for similar heroics if the Jayhawks complete the comeback.

