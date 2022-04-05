F1 schedule: Heineken Australian practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One’s 2022 season is heading down under this weekend for the 2022 Heinieken Australian Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for early Sunday, April 10, and we’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race. This marks the first race in Australia since 2019, with COVID-19 resulting in the cancellation of the past two races.

The weekend gets started late Thursday night with the first practice run. The drivers hit the course at 11 p.m. ET for practice 1. They’ll have a pair of practices on Friday, with one at 2 a.m. and one at 11 p.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 2 a.m. on Saturday and the race runs at 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

All events will broadcast on the ESPN network of channels, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite to win this year’s Australian Grand Prix, with odds at +125 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles LeClerc is a close second at +145, and then Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz follows at a distance at +850. Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton wrap up the top five with +1400 odds.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Heineken Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Thursday, April 7

11:00 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNews, WatchESPN

Friday, April 8

2:00 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN, WatchESPN

11:00 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN, WatchESPN

Saturday, April 9

2:00 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, April 10

1:00 a.m. — Heineken Australian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN