When does 2021-22 Panini Prizm Draft Picks basketball set release?

There aren’t many licensed Panini sets that feature college basketball players. The few that do are generally hop commodities in the world of card collecting. While all of these players have already been wearing NBA jerseys for the past six months, that doesn’t mean we can turn back the clock and get some wax of them in their college uniforms. One of those sets in the Prizm realm is Panini Prizm Draft Picks basketball 2021-22. Let’s take a look at when the set will release with some info on inserts and autos.

2021-22 Panini Prizm Draft Picks basketball set release

April 6

The Prizm Draft Picks set will feature picks from the 2021 NBA Draft in their college uniforms. Here’s a breakdown what type of prizms are in the set, which consists of 100 cards.

Silver

Hyper

Ruby Wave

Red #’d to 299

Blue Wave #’d to 249

Blue #’d to 199

Purple Ice #’d to 149

Blue Ice #’d to 99

Purple #’d to 75

Orange Pulsar #’d to 49

Mojo #’d to 25

Gold #’d to 10

Black Gold #’d to 5

Black 1/1

There are base autos and prizm autos you can find in the set. There are also College Penmanship and Sensational Signatures. There are Flashback inserts, which are basically throwback to past prizm sets. There are also Fireworks inserts, both of which you can find in Silver, Hyper, Mojo, Gold and Black. Color Blast inserts are exclusive to hobby packs while Stained Glass inserts are also in the set. Both are very tough pulls.