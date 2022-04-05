Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, April 5

We have a jam-packed 12-game schedule in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Moses Brown over 9.5 rebounds (-115)

The Cleveland Cavaliers might’ve found a solid replacement for All-Star center Jarrett Allen in Moses Brown, who has played well since entering the starting lineup on Mar. 30. Brown is averaging 13.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in his last four games.

On Sunday night against the Sixers, Brown just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds in only 19 minutes. The 22-year-old big man could be in store for another solid game tonight against the Magic, who have struggled with the boards and opposing centers this season. He’s gone over 9.5 rebounds in three out of his last four starts.

Kyrie Irving over 3.5 threes (-105)

The Brooklyn Nets enter tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets as 17-point favorites at Barclays Center. Brooklyn will lean on the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to lead them to a win.

Irving has shot the three-ball well this season at 42.4 percent and should be able to feast against the Rockets, who are allowing teams to shoot 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. The dynamic 30-year-old point guard has gone over 3.5 threes made in seven out of his last 10 games. In his last three games, Irving has made a total of 15 three-pointers.

Theo Maledon over 16.5 points (-110)

With Tre Mann out again due to injury for the Oklahoma City Thunder, look for second-year point guard Theo Maledon to get another start. Since entering the starting lineup on March 26, he’s averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Maledon is also shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range.

The last time the Thunder played the Trail Blazers on March 28, Maledon lit up the Portland’s backcourt for 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. I don’t see the young guard having any issues tonight with Blazers point guard Brandon Williams.

