NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, April 5

We have 12 games on the schedule in the NBA Tuesday night, with two games on National TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Milwaukee Bucks will go on the road to play the Chicago Bulls. Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Lindy Waters III, Thunder, $4,900

Waters has given the Oklahoma City Thunder instant offense off the bench over the last couple of weeks and is someone you need to get into your lineup. In his last five games, Waters is averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting a healthy 40.4% from three-point range on 10.4 attempts per game.

Also, over that time, the 24-year-old is producing 28.3 fantasy points per game, which is good value for a player under $5K. The Thunder will be taking on the Trail Blazers, who are ranked 30th against SG/SFs this season (OPRK).

Max Strus, Heat, $4,300

Strus, just like Waters, is someone who can light it up from distance and can be rostered at shooting guard or small forward. The 26-year-old is coming off a good performance on Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors. Strus scored 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

In his last three games, Strus is averaging 29.2 fantasy points per game. He’s also scored 10 or more points in four out of his last five games. The Heat will be playing the Hornets, who are ranked 29th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season.

Zach Collins, Spurs, $4,100

Our last value play for tonight’s slate is San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins. Collins has played as of late and at only $4100, he could be a good value play against Denver. In his last five games, the former Gonzaga standout is averaging 27.2 fantasy points per game.

Now granted the Spurs last two games were against Portland, but that did not stop Collins, who had 36.8 and 40.8 fantasy points, respectively. We shouldn’t expect that same type of output against Denver. However, they are ranked 26th against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season.