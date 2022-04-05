Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Heat on Tuesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will wrap up their late-season three-game road trip Tuesday against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. In their last matchup on Feb. 17, the Heat defeated the Hornets 111-107. Kyle Lowry led Miami with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. The Heat are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.

Hornets vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +5.5

The Hornets had their five-game road winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 144-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Charlotte’s perimeter defense was non-existent against the Sixers as the Hornets allowed them to shoot 60.9% from the field and 48.8% from three-point range. The Hornets hope to have better luck tonight against the Heat, who’ve been playing better basketball as of late.

Charlotte is currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but only a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth spot. The Hornets are 8-3 in their last 11 games and 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games. Charlotte is also 14-13-2 ATS this season when listed as the road underdog.

The Heat enter tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 114-109 Sunday night. The Heat are averaging 117.5 points per game and defeating opponents by 13.5 points per game during their latest win streak. Miami is looking to hold onto the No. 1 seed with three games left. The Heat are two games up on the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. The Heat are 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games. Miami is also 15-19 ATS when labeled as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 225

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 213, 190, and 218. The total has gone under in five of the Hornets’ last nine games, while the total has gone over in six of the Heat’s last nine games.

