Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Raptors on Tuesday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will go on the road tonight to play Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors. In their last matchup on Feb. 26, the Hawks defeated the Raptors 127-100 at State Farm Arena. Young torched the Raptors with an efficient double-double consisting of 41 points (17-24 FG, 6-6 FT) and 11 assists. The Raptors are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.5.

Hawks vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -4

The Hawks enter tonight’s game on a five-game winning streak after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 Saturday. Atlanta is averaging 128.4 points per game and defeating opponents by 13.8 points per game during its current winning streak. The Hawks are in the eighth spot in the East and 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for seventh. It’s highly unlikely that Atlanta will move up so the Hawks are likely to be in the play-in tournament going to Cleveland.

Atlanta is 5-13 against the spread in its last 18 road games and 5-0 ATS in the last five games. The Hawks are also 6-17 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season. As for the Raptors, their five-game winning streak was snapped in a five-point defeat to the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Despite the loss, Toronto is still 4-1 in the last five games at ScotiaBank Arena. The Raptors are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games and 19-19 ATS at home this season. However, they are 15-15 ATS as the home favorite this year.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 206, 239, and 227. The total has gone over in four of the Hawks’ last five games, while the total has gone under in 12 of the Raptors’ last 18 games. The Hawks are 19-19 this season on the road when it comes to the over and the Raptors are 22-16 this season at home when it comes to the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.