Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Bulls on Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) will take on the Chicago Bulls (45-33) on Tuesday night with just four games left to play for each team before the postseason gets underway. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center.

The Bucks, having already clinched a playoff berth, have lost their last two against the Clippers and the Mavericks. The Bulls are still looking to clinch a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament as they’re hanging onto fifth place with the Raptors hot on their trail.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucks favored by five points on the road tonight, installed at -210 on the moneyline. The Bulls are at +175 on the moneyline with the point total set at 233.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -5 (-115)

After getting off to a hot start this season, the Bulls have cooled off and settled into fifth place as the season is coming to a close. They share the same record as the Raptors, but hold the tiebreaker at the moment. The seventh-place Cavs are only 2.5 games behind, which could be made up with what’s left in the season if the Bulls aren’t careful.

Chicago has lost six of its last 10 outings, while replicating that 4-6 record against the spread as well. The Bucks are opposite, boasting a 6-4 ATS and SU record in their last 10 contests as they sit just a half a game behind the second-place Celtics. The defending champs are in good form heading toward the playoffs, with a healthy team firing on all cylinders despite coming off back-to-back losses.

While both teams have plenty to play for, take the Bucks to win and cover in this one. Milwaukee has won every meeting between the two sides this season and will look to complete the sweep as it hopes to overtake the Celtics heading into the postseason.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Milwaukee has gone over the total in three of its last four, although one of those includes the 153-119 blowout loss to the Clippers on April 1. The Bulls have done it in their last two games, as both team’s offenses have been outperforming their own season averages. The Bucks have averaged 117.0 points per game through their last three, which is a step up from their season average of 115.0. Chicago’s season average of 111.7 points per game has also shot up to 117.0 through the last three, so even if we base tonight’s game off of their current averages, we should see this game hit over the total.

