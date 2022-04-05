Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) will take on the Denver Nuggets (47-32) at Ball Arena Tuesday night as both teams have playoff implications on the line. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET, with a livestream available via NBA League Pass.

Both teams are still looking to lock up a playoff spot, as the Nuggets sit in fifth place just a half a game ahead of sixth-place Utah. The Spurs occupy the final play-in spot in 10th place while the Lakers are just two games behind them. San Antonio has four games left in the regular season while the Nuggets only have three.

The Nuggets are favored at home by nine points at DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds at -410. The Spurs are set at +310 on the moneyline while the point total is 234.

Spurs vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +9

Chances are the Nuggets are going to win this game outright. They’re 6-4 SU in their last 10, and are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament through their final three games, so they’re not going to take their foot off the gas even a little. They just topped the Lakers on the road by 11 points, but they’re also just 2-3 ATS in their last five games.

The Spurs are coming off back-to-back wins against the Trail Blazers, recording 19 and 21-point blowouts over the weekend. That’s not too far removed from the 37-point hammering they handed the Blazers on March 23, completing the season sweep over Portland. The Spurs are now 7-3 SU through their last 10, going 4-1 ATS through their last five outings as they fight to keep their play-in spot.

San Antonio is 21-16-1 ATS away from home this season, while the Nuggets are 14-24 ATS on their own home court. Regardless of who wins this game, I’m picking the Spurs to at least keep it close enough to cover at Ball Arena tonight.

Over/Under: Over 234

With both teams firing on all cylinders heading toward the postseason, it won’t be surprising when both offenses put up big numbers to push the game over the total. The Nuggets have gone over in their last three straight, while going 8-2 against the over in their last 10 contests. Nikola Jokic has scored 38 points in his last two games straight, which was preceded by a 37-point performance against the Pacers. The Spurs’ defense should have plenty of trouble containing the Nuggets big man as he’s set for another big night at home.

