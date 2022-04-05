Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Jazz on Tuesday

Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies will begin a quick two-game road trip tonight against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. In their last matchup on Jan. 28, the Grizzlies defeated the Jazz 119-109 at FedExForum. Ja Morant picked up a triple-double in the win with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Jazz are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -5.5

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s contest on a seven-game winning streak after defeating the Phoenix Suns 122-114 last week. Memphis is averaging 124.4 points per game during their current win streak. The Grizz are set in stone as the second seed in the West and will look forward to having Morant in the lineup when the playoffs begin.

Memphis is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games and 4-1 in the last five road games. However, the Grizzlies are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against the Jazz. They are also 11-7 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season.

Meanwhile, Utah has lost four out of its last five games, which includes a disappointing 111-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors last weekend. The Jazz have had their fair share of issues this season, hence why they are now the sixth seed in the West and only 1.5 games up on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are in the play-in game as a seventh seed. Utah is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games, but 12-1 in the last 13 home games. However, the Jazz are 16-21 ATS as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

In their last two matchups this season, the total points scored were 237 and 228. The Grizz are 20-17-2 on the road this season when it comes to the over. The total has gone under in 12 of the Jazz’s last 17 games. Utah is also 19-19 at home this season when it comes to the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.