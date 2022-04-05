How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the April 5th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Wrestlemania 38 weekend is in the rearview and so is NXT’s Stand and Deliver pay-per-view. Multiple titles changed hands during the show on Saturday as the developmental brand got to showcase itself on a big stage. Tonight, we’ll get the fallout from the ppv and set the stage for the show moving forward.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, April 5th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler walked into Dallas with the belt and surprisingly walked out with it, successfully retaining vs. Bron Breakker in the Stand and Deliver main event. The “Showoff” was able to capitalize off interference from his tag partner Robert Roode to score the victory.

However, in a rematch during last night’s post-Wrestlemania episode of Monday Night Raw, Breakker was able to regain the NXT Championship by downing Ziggler at the American Airlines Center. Now a two-time NXT Champ, we’ll hear from the wrestling legacy tonight.

Cameron Grimes is the new North American Champion, defeating Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes in a ladder match on Saturday. This match stole the show in the opener and we saw several gnarly spots, including Waller possibly breaking his arm while doing a dive through the ladder. We’ll see how Grimes celebrate his title victory tonight and where the now former champ Hayes goes from here.

In the women’s division, Mandy Rose successfully defended her belt against Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade in a fatal four-way. Her Toxic Attraction teammates of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne weren’t so fortunate as they dropped the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship to the newly reformed tag team of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in the pre-show. We’ll get a rematch of Stand and Deliver tonight as Gonzalez/Kai will defend their belts against Dolin/Jayne.

We also have new NXT Tag Team Champions as MSK reclaimed the belts by defeating Imperium and the Creed Brothers in a triple-threat. Imperium also seems to be main roster bound, so we’ll probably see the last of them on tonight’s show.