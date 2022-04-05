What will be on the menu for Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Dinner?

Golf’s most special week is finally here with the 2022 Masters Tournament taking place this week from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA. The tournament will officially tee off on Thursday, April 7 at 8:45 a.m. ET and will run through Sunday, April 10.

The esteemed tournament is riddled with traditions and one of them is the annual Masters Club Champions Dinner held on the Tuesday before the tournament. Started by Ben Hogan in 1952, the dinner is held exclusively for former Masters winners and the menu is decided by the winner of the previous year’s tournament.

The honor this year falls into the lap of Hideki Matsuyama, who won the 2021 Masters Tournament last April and became the first Japanese professional golfer to ever win a major championship. The defending champ can craft the menu to whatever their liking, from the sides to the main course. Last year, 2020 winner Dustin Johnson went with filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass as the main course with peach cobbler, apple pie, and vanilla ice cream as the dessert. The year prior, 2019 winner Tiger Woods chose steak and chicken fajitas along with sushi and sashimi.

What is on this year’s menu

Matsuyami has put together a menu that includes main courses of miso glazed black cod and miyazaki wagyu with Japanese strawberry shortcake as the dessert. Here’s the full menu:

Appetizers

Assorted Sushi, Sashimi, and Nigiri

Yakitori Chicken Skewers

Main Courses

Miso Glazed Black Cod — Dashi Broth

Miyazaki Wagyu — A5 Wagyu Beef Ribeye with Mixed Mushrooms & Vegetables; Sansho Daikon Ponzu

Dessert

Japanese Strawberry Shortcake — Fluffy Sponge Cake with Whipped Cream and Amaou Strawberries