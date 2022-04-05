Benfica v. Liverpool: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal first leg

We’ve reached the first leg of the quarterfinal round in the UEFA Champions League, with action beginning Tuesday, April 5. Benfica and Liverpool will start the proceedings, along with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica got into the quarterfinal round with a late header in the second leg of the round of 16 against Ajax. The Portuguese club has been solid domestically, but will now have to maintain pace with one of the top clubs in the world. Liverpool has been dominant for a while now under Jurgen Klopp and despite a loss to Inter in the second leg, the Reds were able to advance on aggregate.

With away goals no longer being a thing, Benfica will want to get ahead in this tie at home. Going to Anfield needing a win would be a tough ask for any team, so look for the Portuguese club to be a bit conservative as it tries to maintain its edge at home. Liverpool will likely be content with a draw in this first leg.

How to watch Benfica v. Liverpool

Date: Tuesday, April 5

Time: 3:00 ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Benfica v. Liverpool odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Benfica: +700

Draw: +390

Liverpool: -250