When was the last time Tiger Woods played in a golf tournament?

The status of Tiger Woods for The Masters remains uncertain but if he does give it a go, this would be his first time participating in a PGA Tour tournament since playing at The Masters in November 2020. The tournament was played in the fall that year due to COVID-19 uncertainty during the spring.

Woods made the cut in that tournament but finished in 38th place at -1 as Dustin Johnson pulled away from the rest of the field by five strokes at 20-under par. Woods won The Masters in 2019, shooting -13 for his fifth career victory at Augusta.

The last tournament of any kind was the PNC Championship in December. Woods competed on a team with his 12-year-old son Charlie. The duo shot 25-under but finished in second place, two strokes behind John Daly and his son John Daly II.

Woods has been rehabbing from injuries sustained from a serious car accident in February 2021. At the time, it seemed like there was no guarantee whether he would ever return to the golf course on a professional level so the fact he’s able to potentially get back this weekend is an extremely positive sign.

Currently, Woods is tied for the 17th best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +4500.