Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal first leg

Here’s what you need to know about Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal round.

By DKNation Staff

Manchester City Press Conference
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola talks to the press before the Champions League clash between Manchester City and Athletico Madrid at Manchester City Football Academy on April 4, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The first leg of the quarterfinal round in the UEFA Champions League begins Tuesday, April 5 with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid being the banner game while Benfica and Liverpool also square off.

This matchup represents a true contrast of styles, with the high-scoring Premier League club going up against the defensive juggernaut of La Liga. Pep Guardiola’s side has occasionally had problems with these types of teams, so the matchup could be interesting. The first leg is in Manchester, so Diego Simeone’s Madrid club can look to settle for a draw and bunker down here. Atletico Madrid has been more successful in attack than many would think, with its 57 goals for tied for second overall in La Liga play.

How to watch Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid

Date: Tuesday, April 5
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Manchester City: -295
Draw: +425
Atletico Madrid: +850

