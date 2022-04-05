Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal first leg

The first leg of the quarterfinal round in the UEFA Champions League begins Tuesday, April 5 with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid being the banner game while Benfica and Liverpool also square off.

This matchup represents a true contrast of styles, with the high-scoring Premier League club going up against the defensive juggernaut of La Liga. Pep Guardiola’s side has occasionally had problems with these types of teams, so the matchup could be interesting. The first leg is in Manchester, so Diego Simeone’s Madrid club can look to settle for a draw and bunker down here. Atletico Madrid has been more successful in attack than many would think, with its 57 goals for tied for second overall in La Liga play.

How to watch Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid

Date: Tuesday, April 5

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Manchester City: -295

Draw: +425

Atletico Madrid: +850