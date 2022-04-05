Tiger Woods history at Masters: How five-time winner has performed at Augusta National

Tiger Woods could make his return to the PGA Tour for the 2022 version of The Masters this week, and he’s been one of the top performers in the event’s history with a ton of iconic moments at this event. He’s won The Masters five times in his career, which is the second only to Jack Nicklaus who captured the trophy six times.

Woods won The Masters for the first time in 1997 as a 21-year-old phenom. He blew out the field, winning by 12 strokes which is still a record margin for a major.

Woods won The Masters in consecutive years in 2001 and 2002 as he became the third player to ever win the event in back-to-back seasons. He joined Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only players to accomplish that feat.

One of the most memorable shots of Woods’ career came in 2005 in a clip that is re-aired frequently. He chipped in a shot on hole 16 and waited as the ball rolled down a slope and after stopping for a brief moment, the ball fell in. Woods wound up defeating Chris DiMarco in a playoff.

In his most recent Masters victory, Woods won it in 2019 at 13-under, one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

The last time Woods competed in a PGA Tour event, it was at The Masters in the fall of 2020 when he finished in 38th place. He has been rehabbing from major injuries suffered in a one-car accident in February 2021. More than a year later, it feels like a miracle he is even close to playing golf at a professional level.

Woods is getting +4500 odds to win The Masters on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is tied for 17th in the field.