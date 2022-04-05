2021-22 UEFA Champions League title odds heading into quarterfinal round

The UEFA Champions League has moved into the quarterfinal round, with Benfica-Liverpool and Manchester City-Atletico Madrid kicking things off Tuesday, April 5. There are now eight teams remaining in the competition and with Paris Saint-Germain eliminated, now is a good time to check on the updated title odds for each club.

Here’s a look at the updated Champions League title odds for the 2021-22 seasons courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite(s)

Manchester City (+190) and Liverpool (+200)

These Premier League rivals have gone back and forth in recent seasons to assert their dominance on the sport. Manchester City has achieved superiority domestically but this is the competition Pep Guardiola and the club really want to win. Liverpool has been great in the UCL arena under Jurgen Klopp, making back-to-back finals in 2017-18 and 2018-19. This could be a potential final.

The other contenders

The German giants remain a great value play at +300. Bayern showcased what it can do offensively after a stunning draw in the round of 16 first leg, thumping RB Salzburg 7-1 in the reverse fixture. Bayern has a relatively light draw with Villarreal in the quarterfinal, so these odds are likely to improve after this round.

Chelsea (+1100)

The reigning champions have fallen a bit in the odds table and it has everything do with the matchup in the quarterfinal round against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel’s club has been inconsistent of late, but still has the talent to make a Champions League run. This will likely be their toughest matchup before the final.

Real Madrid (+1400)

The Spanish club was not expected to be here after going down 1-0 to PSG heading back to Madrid. One Gianluigi Donnarumma error and Karim Benzema hat-trick later, Real Madrid is looking like a real contender. This team can defend, which makes its matchup against Chelsea in the quarterfinal round intriguing. This is another value play for bettors.

Atletico Madrid (+2500)

Atleti has been able to put the ball in the back of the net domestically and its playing style can be frustrating for opponents. However, Diego Simeone’s club has failed to find goals in this competition. Against a high-scoring team like Manchester City in the quarterfinal round, that formula is unlikely to fly.

The longshots

Villarreal (+8000) and Benfica (+15000)

These teams got in after strong performances in the round of 16 second leg, although Villarreal was much more dominant than Benfica. Unai Emery’s team does have some promise but will be the underdog in every match it plays from here on out. Benfica is likely to bow out against Liverpool in the quarterfinal round.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.