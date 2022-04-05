What are Tiger Woods’ odds to win The Masters Tournament in 2022?

The 2022 Masters Tournament is set to tee off Thursday, April 7th, and there’s been more on everyone’s mind ahead of the First Round aside from who will bring home this year’s green jacket. This week, everyone’s needed to know — will Tiger Woods play in this year’s Masters?

Just over a year after sustaining severe injuries in a car accident, Woods has announced he’ll play in his first golf major since 2020. It’s a miraculous return for the golf legend, who noted in his recovery from the crash that he was “lucky to be alive and also have a limb.” Fans showed their gratitude for his return, filling out the crowd just to watch his practice Monday.

Just a few people showed up for Tiger Woods' practice round at The Masters pic.twitter.com/ktxiba6Lyc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 5, 2022

Tiger Woods, odds to win 2022 Masters: +3500

Woods’ odds to win the 2022 Masters sat at +3500 on DraftKings Sportsbook as of the morning of Tuesday, April 5th, pulled ahead of his official announcement. His odds to open up Masters week were at +4000. This has him with the 15th best odds to win amongst the field to bring home his third Masters victory, his most recent in 2019. Jon Rahm is the current favorite to win The Masters at +900.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.