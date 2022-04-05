 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tiger Woods tee times at the 2022 Masters Tournament for Thursday, Friday

The 2022 Masters Tournament tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Augusta National. We break down when Tiger Woods tees off in the First and Second Rounds.

By TeddyRicketson
Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2022 Masters is here with the first round starting on Thursday, April 7th. Golf’s biggest weekend is held at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. One of the main stories heading into Masters weekend is whether or not Tiger Woods will compete in the tournament.

On Tuesday, Woods said in a press conference that he is planning on playing in the tournament, but will test out nine more practice holes on Wednesday, April 6th. He could still withdraw, but his day-to-day status has him currently on track to play.

With the current assumption that Woods will participate in the 2022 Masters, he officially has tee times. For the first round on Thursday, April 7th, Woods will tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET in a group with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. On Friday, April 8th, Woods will tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET with the same group.

Woods will be competing for his sixth Masters win with his most recent victory coming in 2019. He has +5000 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. The first round of the Masters will air on ESPN and will be available to live stream on ESPN+.

More From DraftKings Nation