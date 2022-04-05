Tiger Woods tee times at the 2022 Masters Tournament for Thursday, Friday

The 2022 Masters is here with the first round starting on Thursday, April 7th. Golf’s biggest weekend is held at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. One of the main stories heading into Masters weekend is whether or not Tiger Woods will compete in the tournament.

On Tuesday, Woods said in a press conference that he is planning on playing in the tournament, but will test out nine more practice holes on Wednesday, April 6th. He could still withdraw, but his day-to-day status has him currently on track to play.

With the current assumption that Woods will participate in the 2022 Masters, he officially has tee times. For the first round on Thursday, April 7th, Woods will tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET in a group with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. On Friday, April 8th, Woods will tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET with the same group.

Woods will be competing for his sixth Masters win with his most recent victory coming in 2019. He has +5000 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. The first round of the Masters will air on ESPN and will be available to live stream on ESPN+.