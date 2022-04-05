LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, OG Anunoby headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, April 5

With no games on Monday due to the NCAA title game, Tuesday’s NBA slate is loaded with 12 games on tap. Here’s the day’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications. With the play-in tournament a week away, these final games could determine a lot when it comes to playoff seeding.

NBA Injury Report: April 5

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable

The Pacers have consistently held Brogdon out while they “develop younger players” late in the season, so don’t expect him to play much. Tyrese Haliburton remains a useful fantasy/DFS play for Indiana.

Evan Mobley (ankle) OUT

Mobley is still out, so Moses Brown is likely to continue getting run as the starter. He’s a value add in fantasy/DFS formats.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable

Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT

The Magic are looking to get Suggs and Wagner extended minutes late, but both are dealing with injuries. Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Mo Bamba might be the best fantasy/DFS options for this Orlando team.

Bruce Brown (illness) available

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Goran Dragic (protocols) OUT

James Johnson (illness) questionable

The Nets have some injuries among their rotation players. It looks like Patty Mills and Cam Thomas are going to get heavy minutes in this one, especially if Curry sits.

Jimmy Butler (toe) available

Kyle Lowry (soreness) questionable

Caleb Martin (calf) questionable

PJ Tucker (knee) questionable

Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable

The Heat are potentially going to be out a good chunk of their rotation. Tyler Herro is a nice play in this scenario, especially if Lowry and Vincent are both out. Victor Oladipo could also be a nice addition.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable

Danilo Gallinari (knee) questionable

Jalen Johnson (concussion) available

Johnson is available and will get big minutes if both Bogdanovic and Gallinari sit.

OG Anunoby (quad) questionable

If Anunoby sits, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes should be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

Antetokounmpo is likely to play but in the event he sits, both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton should deliver big performances in fantasy/DFS formats.

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

LaVine’s knee has been on and off this whole season. If he sits, Coby White would be a value addition.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma is out, which means the Wizards will roll with Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt.

Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT

Mann would’ve been one of the few playable options in this game, but he’s out. It’s hard to see anyone else having value here.

Dejounte Murray (illness) OUT

Jock Landale (foot) OUT

Murray and Landale are out, so Tre Jones, Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl are the additions to make in fantasy/DFS contests.

Dillon Brooks (knee) doubtful

Desmond Bane (ankle) available

Jaren Jackson Jr. (load management) available

Steven Adams (calf) available

Tyus Jones (hand) available

The Grizzlies are returning a big chunk of their lineup, but Bane has the most upside with Brooks likely to sit. Jones is also nice value with Ja Morant out.

Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) questionable

If Valanciunas sits, look for the Pelicans to roll with Larry Nance, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are likely to get some additional shots in this scenario.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT

Alex Len (back) questionable

Davion Mitchell continues to be an excellent fantasy/DFS options with Fox out. If Len sits, that opens up frontcourt minutes for Damian Jones.

LeBron James (ankle) questionable

Anthony Davis (foot) questionable

If either star sits, Russell Westbrook would be a solid stat-stuffing option. Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony are value additions in any scenario, but the Lakers badly need both stars to suit up in this game.