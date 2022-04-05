LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, OG Anunoby headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, April 5

With no games on Monday due to the NCAA title game, Tuesday’s NBA slate is loaded with 12 games on tap. Here’s the day’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications. With the play-in tournament a week away, these final games could determine a lot when it comes to playoff seeding.
NBA Injury Report: April 5
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable
The Pacers have consistently held Brogdon out while they “develop younger players” late in the season, so don’t expect him to play much. Tyrese Haliburton remains a useful fantasy/DFS play for Indiana.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
Evan Mobley (ankle) OUT
Mobley is still out, so Moses Brown is likely to continue getting run as the starter. He’s a value add in fantasy/DFS formats.
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable
Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable
Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT
The Magic are looking to get Suggs and Wagner extended minutes late, but both are dealing with injuries. Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Mo Bamba might be the best fantasy/DFS options for this Orlando team.
Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets
Bruce Brown (illness) available
Seth Curry (ankle) questionable
Goran Dragic (protocols) OUT
James Johnson (illness) questionable
The Nets have some injuries among their rotation players. It looks like Patty Mills and Cam Thomas are going to get heavy minutes in this one, especially if Curry sits.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler (toe) available
Kyle Lowry (soreness) questionable
Caleb Martin (calf) questionable
PJ Tucker (knee) questionable
Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable
The Heat are potentially going to be out a good chunk of their rotation. Tyler Herro is a nice play in this scenario, especially if Lowry and Vincent are both out. Victor Oladipo could also be a nice addition.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable
Danilo Gallinari (knee) questionable
Jalen Johnson (concussion) available
Johnson is available and will get big minutes if both Bogdanovic and Gallinari sit.
OG Anunoby (quad) questionable
If Anunoby sits, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes should be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable
Antetokounmpo is likely to play but in the event he sits, both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton should deliver big performances in fantasy/DFS formats.
Zach LaVine (knee) probable
LaVine’s knee has been on and off this whole season. If he sits, Coby White would be a value addition.
Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT
Kuzma is out, which means the Wizards will roll with Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT
Mann would’ve been one of the few playable options in this game, but he’s out. It’s hard to see anyone else having value here.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
Dejounte Murray (illness) OUT
Jock Landale (foot) OUT
Murray and Landale are out, so Tre Jones, Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl are the additions to make in fantasy/DFS contests.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
Dillon Brooks (knee) doubtful
Desmond Bane (ankle) available
Jaren Jackson Jr. (load management) available
Steven Adams (calf) available
Tyus Jones (hand) available
The Grizzlies are returning a big chunk of their lineup, but Bane has the most upside with Brooks likely to sit. Jones is also nice value with Ja Morant out.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) questionable
If Valanciunas sits, look for the Pelicans to roll with Larry Nance, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are likely to get some additional shots in this scenario.
De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT
Alex Len (back) questionable
Davion Mitchell continues to be an excellent fantasy/DFS options with Fox out. If Len sits, that opens up frontcourt minutes for Damian Jones.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
LeBron James (ankle) questionable
Anthony Davis (foot) questionable
If either star sits, Russell Westbrook would be a solid stat-stuffing option. Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony are value additions in any scenario, but the Lakers badly need both stars to suit up in this game.