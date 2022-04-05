Tiger Woods announces ‘as of right now’ he will compete in 2022 Masters

Masters week is upon us and the 2022 tournament will have its biggest name back on the course. Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that as of that morning he will be participating in the Masters this year. This marks his first professional tournament since competing in the 2020 Masters Tournament. He has nine more holes to play on Wednesday but as of Tuesday he anticipates playing.

Woods was involved in a single-car accident that has kept him sidelined since February 2021. He took part in the PNC Championship this past December with his son Charlie, but that was more of a pro-am as a father/son tournament. The duo finished second behind John Daly and John Daly II.

Woods has been included in DraftKings Sportsbook odds despite uncertainty around his status. He opened the week at +4000 to win the tournament and has moved to +3500 in the past 24 hours. He will be a longshot to win his sixth green jacket, but that won’t stop the betting public from heavily betting him. His last major tournament win was the 2019 Masters,