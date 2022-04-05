2022 NBA mock draft 1.0: Predicting the first round after NCAA Tournament

With the 2022 NCAA Tournament complete, it’s a good time to take a look at the 2022 NBA draft and mock out the first round. While the draft order is not set, we’ve taken the liberty of setting the order courtesy of Tankathon.com. The Indiana Pacers have wound up with the No. 1 selection, while the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder hold three first-round picks each. The Portland Trail Blazers have two lottery selections and could end up with another pick if they deal star point guard Damian Lillard.

Even with a lot of things in flux, here’s how the first round of the 2022 NBA draft looks based on our simulation order.

No. 1 - Indiana Pacers - Paulo Banchero (Duke)

No. 2 - New York Knicks - Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

No. 3 - Detroit Pistons - Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

No. 4 - Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith (Auburn)

No. 5 - Houston Rockets - Keegan Murray (Iowa)

No. 6 - Oklahoma City Thunder - Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

No. 7 - Portland Trail Blazers - Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona)

No. 8 - Sacramento Kings - Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)

No. 9 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) - AJ Griffin (Duke)

No. 10 - San Antonio Spurs - Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

No. 11 - Washington Wizards - Jalen Duren (Memphis)

No. 12 - Portland Trail Blazers (via Pelicans) - Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

No. 13 - Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Jaden Harden (G-League Ignite)

No. 14 - Charlotte Hornets - Tari Eason (LSU)

No. 15 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Walker Kessler (Auburn)

No. 17 - Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers) - Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)

No. 18 - Minnesota Timberwolves - Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)

No. 19 - Chicago Bulls - Mark Williams (Duke)

No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) - Christian Koloko (Arizona)

No. 21 - Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) - Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee)

No. 22 - Denver Nuggets - Max Christie (Michigan State)

No. 23 - Milwaukee Bucks - Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

No. 24 - Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers) - Kendall Brown (Baylor)

No. 25 - Dallas Mavericks - Nikola Jovic (Mega Basket)

No. 26 - San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) - Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke)

No. 27 - Golden State Warriors - Julian Champagnie (St. John’s)

No. 28 - Miami Heat - Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

No. 29 - Memphis Grizzlies - Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

No. 30 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns) - Caleb Love (North Carolina)