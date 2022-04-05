Who has advanced to the semifinals in UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals got underway on Tuesday, April 5, with four matches taking place over two days. There are just eight teams left battling for European glory, as Chelsea looks to defend their title from last year while the rest of the teams look to foil that plan.

Last year produced an all-EPL final as Chelsea took on Manchester City and came out on top with a 1-0 victory. This time around could be a similar scenario, as three of the four quarterfinal ties feature teams from the English Premier League. Leg one got started with Benfica hosting Liverpool and Manchester City playing host to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, while the back half saw Villarreal hosting Bayern Munich and Chelsea hosting former boss Carlo Ancelotti’s side Real Madrid on Wednesday afternoon.

With the first leg of each series in the books, we’re looking at who has the edge heading into the second leg of each matchup that will get underway on April 12.

Benfica v. Liverpool

LEG 1: Benfica 1, Liverpool 3

Liverpool will be happy to take this advantage back home to Anfield. The Reds got going with two spectacular first-half goals and even as Benfica pulled one back, Liverpool was clearly the superior side. This team should be able to coast in the second leg, and may even rest some of their bigger stars.

LEG 2: Wednesday, April 13, 3:00 p.m. ET

TBD

Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid

LEG 1: Manchester City 1, Atletico Madrid 0

Pep Guardiola’s side had trouble breaking down Atleti’s defense, but Kevin De Bruyne’s finish ultimately ensured the odds-on favorites took a goal advantage on the road for the second leg. Diego Simeone’s side will now have to find at least two goals at home to advance, all while shutting out a City attack which doesn’t consistently have off days like this.

LEG 2: Wednesday, April 13, 3:00 p.m. ET

TBD

Villarreal v. Bayern Munich

LEG 1: Wednesday, April 6, 3:00 p.m. ET

TBD

LEG 2: Tuesday, April 12, 3:00 p.m. ET

TBD

Real Madrid v. Chelsea

LEG 1: Wednesday, April 6, 3:00 p.m. ET

TBD

LEG 2: Tuesday, April 12, 3:00 p.m. ET

TBD