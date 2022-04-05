2022 NBA playoffs clinching scenarios for Tuesday, April 5

The 2022 NBA playoffs are just around the corner and teams are jockeying for position in both conferences. The East playoff field, along with the play-in bracket, is set with only seedings up for grabs while the West field is fluid outside of the Suns and Grizzlies in the top two spots.

Here’s a look at what teams can do to clinch a playoff or play-in spot in Tuesday’s games.

Atlanta Hawks - locked into a play-in spot with a loss to the Raptors

Chicago Bulls - clinch a playoff spot with win over Bucks or a Cavaliers loss to the Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers - locked into a play-in spot with loss and Raptors win

Denver Nuggets - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Wizards

Utah Jazz - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Wizards

Toronto Raptors - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Cavaliers loss to the Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves - locked into a play-in spot with loss and wins by Nuggets and Jazz

San Antonio Spurs - locked into play-in spot with win and Lakers loss to Suns

New Orleans Pelicans - locked into play-in spot with win or Lakers loss to Suns

Los Angeles Lakers - eliminated from playoff contention with loss and Spurs win over Nuggets