2022 NBA playoffs clinching scenarios for Tuesday, April 5

Here’s what teams can do to secure a playoff or play-in spot in the 2022 postseason.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on April 2, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA playoffs are just around the corner and teams are jockeying for position in both conferences. The East playoff field, along with the play-in bracket, is set with only seedings up for grabs while the West field is fluid outside of the Suns and Grizzlies in the top two spots.

Here’s a look at what teams can do to clinch a playoff or play-in spot in Tuesday’s games.

Atlanta Hawks - locked into a play-in spot with a loss to the Raptors

Chicago Bulls - clinch a playoff spot with win over Bucks or a Cavaliers loss to the Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers - locked into a play-in spot with loss and Raptors win

Denver Nuggets - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Wizards

Utah Jazz - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Wizards

Toronto Raptors - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Cavaliers loss to the Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves - locked into a play-in spot with loss and wins by Nuggets and Jazz

San Antonio Spurs - locked into play-in spot with win and Lakers loss to Suns

New Orleans Pelicans - locked into play-in spot with win or Lakers loss to Suns

Los Angeles Lakers - eliminated from playoff contention with loss and Spurs win over Nuggets

