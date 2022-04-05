2022 NBA playoffs clinching scenarios for Tuesday, April 5

The 2022 NBA playoffs are just around the corner and teams are jockeying for position in both conferences. The East playoff field, along with the play-in bracket, is set with only seedings up for grabs while the West field is fluid outside of the Suns and Grizzlies in the top two spots.
Here’s a look at what teams can do to clinch a playoff or play-in spot in Tuesday’s games.
Atlanta Hawks - locked into a play-in spot with a loss to the Raptors
Chicago Bulls - clinch a playoff spot with win over Bucks or a Cavaliers loss to the Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers - locked into a play-in spot with loss and Raptors win
Denver Nuggets - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Wizards
Utah Jazz - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Wizards
Toronto Raptors - clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Cavaliers loss to the Magic
Minnesota Timberwolves - locked into a play-in spot with loss and wins by Nuggets and Jazz
San Antonio Spurs - locked into play-in spot with win and Lakers loss to Suns
New Orleans Pelicans - locked into play-in spot with win or Lakers loss to Suns
Los Angeles Lakers - eliminated from playoff contention with loss and Spurs win over Nuggets