History of wins at The Masters Tournament

The Masters begins on Thursday, April 7th. Arguably the biggest weekend in the sport of golf, The Masters is held at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia, and this year the green jacket will be awarded on Sunday, April 10th in the famous Butler Cabin in a made-for-tv ceremony watched across the world.

The Masters was first held in 1934, and the event has become synonymous with greatness in the sport. Whether you think of Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer donning the green jacket or of a 21-year-old Tiger Woods winning his first major in 1997 by a dozen shots, The Masters is iconic.

“The Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters wins with six (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986). He won his first in 1963 at the age of 23, and took home his sixth green jacket in 1986 at 46 with a dramatic surge on the back nine on Sunday.

Tiger Woods (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) won his fifth Masters in 2019, the last event without Covid-19 restrictions. He looks to be ready to return to the field this year.

Behind Nicklaus and Woods, Arnold Palmer is the only man to win at Augusta National four times (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964). The three-time winners list long however, with Jimmy Demaret (1940, 1947, 1950), Sam Snead (1949, 1952, 1954), Gary Player (1961, 1974, 1978), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990, 1996), and Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010) all taking home the championship three times.

In 2020, Dustin Johnson set the course record with a 20-under and an overall score of 268. The reigning champ is Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese golfer to win a PGA major and The Masters.

Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the 2022 Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +850. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1400) and Dustin Johnson (+1600) as the golfers with the top-five odds to win The Masters. Last year’s champion Matsuyama is listed at +2500 to repeat as the winner.