How to watch the 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest via live online stream

The Par 3 Contest of The Masters will be held for the first time since 2019 from Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 6th. The relaxed, feel-good event will get started at noon ET, and this will be the first time viewers can watch coverage of the event from the opening shot.

The live stream option for The Masters Par 3 Contest is through ESPN+, and will have full coverage of all nine holes of the legendary course on the northeast corner of the property at Augusta National.

With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Par 3 Contest

Noon to 3:00 p.m. ET: General coverage

ESPN

3:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET: General coverage

ESPN2

10:00 p.m. ET: Encore presentation