Best hole-in-one prop bets for 2022 Masters Tournament

The 2022 Masters Tournament will come live from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, and this weekend and there’s plenty of prop bets for you at DraftKings Sportsbook. One of those allows you to wager on if one of the participants will get a hole-in-one during the tournament.

Throughout the long history of the Masters, there have been just 33 hole-in-ones. An overwhelming majority of them have come on the famed 16th hole with 23, while the sixth hole follows with six aces. Last year’s tournament had two hole-in-one’s, one of the rare times where we’ve seen multiple happening during the same tournament.

Masters Tournament player props: Hole-In-One

Corey Conners (+6500)

Hole-in-ones are a bit of a crapshoot so if you’re going to put your money on anyone, who better than someone who has already done it like Corey Conners? Conners got his on the sixth hole last year, using an 8-iron to drive the ball 182 yards. We’ll see if lightning can strike twice for the 30-year-old from Canada.

Bryson DeChambeau (+6500)

Similar to Conners, DeChambeau has also experienced the thrill of scoring a hole-in-one at The Masters. He got his on the 16th hole in 2019, using a 7-iron on the 170-yard hole. DeChambeau is already entering the tournament motivated to break a recent slump, so it’s feasible it could happen again.

