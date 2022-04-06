Masters Tournament 2022: Full TV Schedule, what channel for each round

The 2022 edition of The Masters Tournament will be held April 7-10 from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Below is a look at how you can watch all the action throughout all four days of a tradition unlike any other.

All times are ET.

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Thursday, April 7

Round 1

8:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Featured groups

Holes 4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th

Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:30 p.m.:TV Coverage - ESPN

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Friday, April 8

Round 2

8:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Featured groups

Holes 4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th

Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:30 p.m. TV Coverage - ESPN

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Saturday, April 9

Round 3

10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Featured groups

Holes 4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th

Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:00 p.m. TV Coverage - CBS, Paramount+

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Sunday, April 10

Round 4

10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Featured groups

Holes 4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th

Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:00 p.m.: TV Coverage - CBS, Paramount+