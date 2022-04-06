 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Masters Tournament 2022: Full TV Schedule, what channel for each round

Viewers will have plenty of ways to watch the 2022 Masters Tournament.

By Erik Buchinger
The 2022 edition of The Masters Tournament will be held April 7-10 from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Below is a look at how you can watch all the action throughout all four days of a tradition unlike any other.

All times are ET.

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Thursday, April 7

Round 1

8:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:30 p.m.:TV Coverage - ESPN

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Friday, April 8

Round 2

8:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:30 p.m. TV Coverage - ESPN

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Saturday, April 9

Round 3

10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:00 p.m. TV Coverage - CBS, Paramount+

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Sunday, April 10

Round 4

10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+

3:00-7:00 p.m.: TV Coverage - CBS, Paramount+

