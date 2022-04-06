Masters Tournament 2022: Full TV Schedule, what channel for each round

The 2022 edition of The Masters Tournament will be held April 7-10 from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Below is a look at how you can watch all the action throughout all four days of a tradition unlike any other.
All times are ET.
Masters Tournament TV schedule: Thursday, April 7
Round 1
8:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+
3:00-7:30 p.m.:TV Coverage - ESPN
Masters Tournament TV schedule: Friday, April 8
Round 2
8:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+
3:00-7:30 p.m. TV Coverage - ESPN
Masters Tournament TV schedule: Saturday, April 9
Round 3
10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+
3:00-7:00 p.m. TV Coverage - CBS, Paramount+
Masters Tournament TV schedule: Sunday, April 10
Round 4
10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Featured groups
Holes 4, 5, 6
Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th
Masters.com, ESPN+
3:00-7:00 p.m.: TV Coverage - CBS, Paramount+