Masters Tournament 2022: Start time, TV Channel, live stream info and more for Par 3 Contest

The Par 3 Contest for the 2022 Masters Tournament will be held for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns during the past few meetings. The event will take place the day before The Masters gets started on Wednesday, April 6th from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Coverage of the event will take place begin at noon ET, as the opening shot of the Par 3 can be watched live for the first time in history. The relaxed event can be streamed through ESPN+ from noon till 3:00 p.m. ET, and ESPN will air the Par 3 contest from 3-5 p.m. ET. Additionally, the encore presentation can be seen on ESPN2 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Masters itself begins on Thursday, April 7th with the green jacket being awarded Sunday, April 10th.

How to watch Par 3 Contest

Date: Wednesday, April 6

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN+, ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app