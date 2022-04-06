How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the April 6th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Agganis Arena in Boston.

We’re in for a big show tonight and after effectively punting last week due to Wrestlemania, the upstart company is bound to hit the ground running tonight and start planting the seeds for Double or Nothing in late May.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, April 6th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s showdown will be headlined battle for both the ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions as FTR will put their belts on the line against the Young Bucks. FTR won the ROH tag belts at ROH Supercard of Honor XV on Friday, defeating the Briscoe Brothers in a bout some are calling the best match of any company during Wrestlemania weekend. We’ll see if this match between these two established teams can live up to the hype.

For the first time ever, Adam Cole will step in the ring and go one-on-one with Christian Cage. This is a continuation of the ongoing feud between Cole/reDRagon and AEW World Champion Hangman Page/AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. We’ll see what comes out of this match as a Cole-Page rematch looms.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll get the Hardy Boyz vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match. We’ll also get more qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Foundation on both the men’s and women’s sides.