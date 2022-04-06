NASCAR schedule this week for the Martinsville Speedway

Plenty of NASCAR events will be held at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend, capped off by the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on Saturday, April 9th.

The Cup Series race will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It will also be streamed on FOX.com/live. Martin Truex Jr. won this race two years in a row and is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win it again.

All times below are ET.

Thursday, April 7

3 p.m. — Truck Series practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

3:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

8 p.m. — Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 — FS1, FOX.com/live

Friday, April 8

4:30 p.m. — Cup Series practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying— FS1, FOX.com/live

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, April 9

7:30 p.m. — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live