NASCAR schedule this week for the Martinsville Speedway

Plenty of NASCAR events will be held at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend, capped off by the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on Saturday, April 9th.
The Cup Series race will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It will also be streamed on FOX.com/live. Martin Truex Jr. won this race two years in a row and is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win it again.
All times below are ET.
Thursday, April 7
3 p.m. — Truck Series practice — FS1, FOX.com/live
3:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live
5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice — FS1, FOX.com/live
6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live
8 p.m. — Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 — FS1, FOX.com/live
Friday, April 8
4:30 p.m. — Cup Series practice — FS1, FOX.com/live
5:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying— FS1, FOX.com/live
7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 — FS1, FOX.com/live
Saturday, April 9
7:30 p.m. — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live