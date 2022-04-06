Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, April 6

We have a small six-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Kyrie Irving over 3.5 threes made (+100)

If the books continue to give us Irving’s three-point prop at a reasonable number, we are going to continue to hammer it until it’s not profitable. The dynamic point guard is coming off a ridiculous performance Tuesday night, where he scored 42 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field and 8-of-16 from three-point range against Houston.

Irving will try to duplicate that performance at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks tonight. He has a favorable matchup, in terms of who is guarding him (Alec Burks) and the Knicks are allowing teams to shoot 34.3 percent from three this season (sixth in the NBA). Brooklyn needs this game more than New York, so don’t be surprised if we see Kevin Durant and Irving put on a show.

Rui Hachimura over 6.5 rebounds and assists (-115)

Hachimura has given the Washington Wizards some quality minutes since being inserted into the starting lineup. The former Gonzaga standout is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game since March 19.

The young power forward will look to keep that up against the Atlanta Hawks, who played last night against the Toronto Raptors. Hachimura should be able to grab some boards and dish out an assist or two in tonight’s contest. When he last went up against the Hawks on Mar. 4, Hachimura had six rebounds (all defensive) and an assist. Hachimura has gone over 6.5 rebounds and assists in six out of his last 10 games.

Dwight Powell over 11.5 points (-130)

Usually, we try to stay away from juiced player prop bets, no matter the sport. But in this case, we are going to play Dwight Powell’s points against the Detroit Pistons, who are a little bit thin in the front court.

Powell will be going up against second-year center Isaiah Stewart tonight for the most part, but has the advantage over whoever Detroit throws at him next. The last time Dallas played Detroit on Feb. 8, Powell had 10 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes. He has gone over 11.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games and coming off a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Bucks.

