Berckmans Place: What is it, and how do you get there? Behind the VIP area at The Masters

The toughest ticket in sports is often one for The Masters. But behind the walls of Augusta National sits an even tougher badge to get, one for Berckmans Place; the VIP area of a place filled with VIP’s everywhere you turn.

Behind the fifth fairway is a golfers paradise, where several different restaurants and bars (with air conditioning!) allow the privileged few to enjoy the event with all the comforts of home. There’s all the complimentary food and beverages you can consume, as well as plenty of TV’s to watch the action.

But no, you still can’t have your cell phone on you. Those are still to be left behind the gates as is required of all patrons at Augusta National.

The themes are true to the history of the club and the tournament, such as Ike’s for the former President and Au­gus­ta National member Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mackenzie’s is a Scottish restaurant and bar named after course Alister Mackenzie. And if Calamity Jane’s sounds familiar, it was also the name of club co-founder Bobby Jones’ infamous putter.

But one of the big appeals is the full-sized replica greens just like on the big course that the lucky few can putt between meals or beverages. It’s just like being out there on the 7th, 14th and 16th greens at Augusta, with Pro V1’s and plenty of high-end putters available for you as well. Oh, and an actual Augusta caddie to help you find the right line.

Berckmans opened in 2013 after a test run in 2012, but ever since it has become one of the most treasured tickets in all of world sport. And experiencing The Masters this way at the low price of just $6000 for a weekly badge might actually sound like a bargain. But the hard part is getting the badge in the first place, as there’s no way for the general public to acquire them. Only sponsors and members at Augusta have access, and even those sales are limited.

So if anyone asks you if you want to head to “BP’s” during Masters week, we suggest you take them up on the offer. Because it’s an experience you’re not likely to ever forget.