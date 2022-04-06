Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal first leg

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchups get underway this week as Villarreal will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in leg one on Wednesday, April 6. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET at El Madrigal in Spain. The match can be watched on Galavision with livestream options on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

This is Villarreal’s first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2009 when they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Arsenal. This time around, after finishing second in Group F and defeating Juventus in the Round of 16, they’ll look to make a huge splash as they come in as the underdogs against Munich. Bayern Munich have won six Champions League titles in their history, with their last UCL title coming in 2020 after they defeated PSG 1-0 in the final. Munich qualified for the quarterfinals this year after an 8-2 aggregate win over RB Salzburg in the Round of 16.

Bayern Munich, sitting on top of the Bundesliga table on track to win their 10th consecutive league championship and 32nd overall, come in as the favorites to win this match with moneyline odds at -180. Villarreal clocks in at +475 as they look to keep the German giants at bay. Superstar striker Robert Lewandowski leads the UCL Golden Boot race with 12 goals throughout eight matches played, while winger Leroy Sane comes in at sixth place with six goals and six assists.

Villarreal will do their best to hold their own when the German champions come to visit, but Bayern Munich’s full-strength squad will likely prove to be too much for the seventh-place La Liga side.

How to watch Villarreal v. Bayern Munich

Date: Wednesday, April 6

Time: 3:00 ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Villarreal v. Bayern Munich odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Villarreal: +475

Draw: +350

Bayern Munich: -180