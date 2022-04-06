Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal first leg

Chelsea will face off against Real Madrid as one of the two UEFA Champions League matches being played on Wednesday, April 6. It’s the first leg of the quarterfinals for these two sides as they both chase European glory. The match gets underway at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS, Univision, and TUDN in the United States. It will also be available via livestream on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Chelsea is looking to defend their title after defeating Manchester City in last year’s final with a 1-0 final score, securing the second-ever UCL title for the Blues. Thomas Tuchel’s side took down the defending Ligue 1 champions with a 4-1 aggregate score in the Round of 16 to land themselves in the quarterfinals. Real Madrid overcame a 2-0 deficit against PSG in the Round of 16 and mounted a comeback in the second half of the second leg thanks to a hat trick from Karim Benzema. After going down 1-0 in the first half of that game, Benzema scored goals in the 61st, 76th, and 78th minutes to complete the comeback and move the La Liga leaders into the final eight.

This will be a rematch between two sides that met in the semifinals last year, when Chelsea defeated Madrid 3-1 on aggregate to advance to the final. They’ve only met three times prior to last year’s UCL, and Real Madrid has never been able to record a win over the Blues. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to change that as his current club faces his former one, although Ancelotti may not be in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He reportedly didn’t travel with the team to London according to UK’s DailyMail, but hopes to receive a negative PCR result so he can join up with them on Wednesday.

How to watch Chelsea v. Real Madrid

Date: Wednesday, April 6

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, Univision, TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Chelsea v. Real Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Chelsea: +105

Draw: +245

Real Madrid: +275