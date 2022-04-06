NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, April 6

The NBA’s regular season is nearing its end as most teams only have three games left to go before the playoffs get underway. With plenty to play for, Wednesday night’s slate has six games lined up, giving fantasy managers a plethora of options to stack their lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $5,000

The Suns have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the West, and they just broke their franchise record for most wins in a single season, logging their 63rd win of the campaign over the Lakers. Payne played 23 minutes in that game and had a strong night, especially after Chris Paul came off in the third quarter. Payne racked up 25.25 DraftKings fantasy points as he notched 11 assists, four points and three rebounds. With the Suns locked in for the playoffs and only three games to go, they may take their foot off the gas a bit and give guys like Payne some extra minutes.

Payne has scored over 20 DKFP in his last three straight appearances, so you know you can count on him for a solid performance in tonight’s matchup against the Clippers.

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets, $3,800

The Nets big man has had a good run of games lately, turning in 27.5 DKFP against the Bucks last week. He’s brought in double-digit fantasy points for his last 13 games, topping out at 34 against Utah. Claxton comes off the bench behind Andre Drummond these days, but he’s still seeing plenty of minutes and can turn in big performances. His most recent effort came with nine points and nine rebounds against the Rockets as he racked up 21.75 DKFP. At a salary under $4k, you can’t go wrong with Claxton as the Nets take on the Knicks tonight.

Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz, $3,600

Whiteside has been the backup to Rudy Gobert all season long, but has been steadily improving the whole time. He brought in 36 DKFP in his performance against the Grizzlies last night, racking up 14 points and 10 rebounds through just 19 minutes. With the Jazz now on the second night of a back-to-back, Utah may decide to give Gobert a little extra rest which means Whiteside could see more time on the floor tonight. Whiteside has been dealing with a bone spur but still has managed to put up double digit fantasy points in the majority of his games.