Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Knicks on Wednesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will head to Madison Square Garden for the last time this season to play RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks.

The last time these two teams played each other on Mar. 13, the Nets escaped with a three-point win over the Knicks. Durant scored a game-high 53 points, while also recording nine assists and six rebounds. The Nets are five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Nets vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -5

The Nets snapped their two-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 118-105 win over the Houston Rockets. Irving led Brooklyn with 42 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field and 8-of-16 shooting from three-point range. He was one of five Brooklyn players in double figures. As a team, the Nets shot 40.5% from three-point range and held Houston to 25.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn is currently in the eighth spot in the East and only 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the seventh spot. The Nets are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games and 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 road games. Brooklyn is 11-10 ATS as a road favorite this season and 4-9 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Knicks snapped their two-game losing skid last weekend with a 30-point win over the Orlando Magic. With that win, New York has won four straight road games as they continue to play out the string and look towards the offseason. The Knicks now return to MSG where they’ve lost four out of their last five games. New York is 2-10 ATS in the last 12 games at Madison Square Garden and 4-10 ATS as home underdogs this season.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 222, 217, and 217. The total has gone under in five of the Nets’ last six games, and the total has gone under in four of the Knicks’ last six games.

