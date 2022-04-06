Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bulls on Wednesday

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will begin an end season three-game road trip tonight against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. In their last matchup on Jan. 15, the Celtics defeated the Bulls 114-112 at TD Garden.

Tatum led the Celtics with a double-double consisting of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Boston is 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Celtics vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +7.5

The Celtics walk into tonight’s contest on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Washington Wizards 144-102 last weekend. Boston has been one of the best teams in the East during the second half of the regular season and is looking to capture a top-three seed with first-year head coach Ime Udoka.

Boston is currently holding onto the second spot, but the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are right behind them with the same record at 49-30. The Celtics are 12-2 in their last 14 road games and 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. Boston is also 13-8 ATS as a road favorite this season.

The Bulls have lost two out of their last three home games after falling to the Bucks 127-106 on Tuesday night. Chicago has looked like a completely different team post All-Star break as they’ve dropped down to sixth in the East. The Bulls will hope to have Zach LaVine in the starting lineup after he did not play in last night’s game. Chicago is 5-14 ATS in their last 19 games, but 12-6 ATS in their last 18 home games. The Bulls are 8-8 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

Over/Under: Over 221

In their last two meetings this season, the total points scored were 242 and 226. The total has gone over in eight of the Celtics’ last nine games and the total has gone under in 14 of the Bulls’ last 20 games. The Celtics are 18-18-2 on the road this season when it comes to overs and the Bulls are 21-17-1 at this season involving the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.