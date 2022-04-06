Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Clippers on Wednesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will go on the road to play Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. In their last matchup on Feb. 15, the Suns defeated the Clippers 103-96. The Suns lead the season series 2-1 over LA.

Booker scored 26 points (game-high) on an efficient 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from distance. The Clippers are surprisingly 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +2.5

The Suns snapped their two-game losing streak with a 11-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. With the win, Phoenix has now won four-straight games at home, which is a good feeling heading into the playoffs. But the Suns would love to carry that feeling into tonight’s game, where they’ve lost two-straight on the road.

The good news for Phoenix is they will have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs and they have one of the best road records in the league (31-8). The Suns don’t have no one on the injury report, but that could change closer to game time. Phoenix is 1-4 against the spread in the last five, but 16-4 in the last 20 road games. The Suns are also 7-6 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

As for the Clippers, they’ve won three out of their last four games after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 119-100 last weekend. Marcus Morris Sr. led Los Angeles with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3pt) and four rebounds in the win. The Clips are locked into the eighth seed and will likely be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games and 18-20 ATS at home this season. However, the Clips are 12-14 ATS as a home favorite.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

In their last three meetings this season, the total points scored were 206, 195, and 199. The total has gone under in four of the Suns’ last six games, while the total has gone over in five of the Clippers’ last six games. It’s hard to gauge who will play for either team in tonight’s game so I’m going to take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.