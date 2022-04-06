The Masters 2022: Picks and predictions for Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, more

The Masters gets started on Thursday, April 7th as golf’s biggest weekend is here. Augusta National will play host to the Masters with the first round on Thursday leading up to the green jacket being awarded after the final round on Sunday, April 10th.

And while the action of the tournament is going to be exciting, this is also huge weekend for sports betting. Whether you are playing in pools, a Calcutta, or just trying to pick the winner, this is a great weekend to bet on golf.

One of the biggest stories heading into Masters weekend is whether or not Tiger Woods will play this week. As of Tuesday, April 5th, Woods said that he is planning on playing in the tournament. He has nine more practice holes to play on Wednesday, and said that he will see how he feels after that.

If you are looking at placing bets on the winner, DraftKings Sportsbook has Jon Rahm with the best odds to win The Masters installed at +1000. He is followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Cameron Smith (+1400) and Dustin Johnson (+1600) as the top-five golfers with the best odds to win the 2022 Masters.

Here are the latest bet splits to see who the betting public is backing to win The Masters.

Masters Winner Splits provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Masters Top 10 Splits provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

