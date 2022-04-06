Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, April 6

There are just six games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, but playoff seeding is on the line with each matchup. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s action, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 6

Maxi Kleber (ankle) OUT

Trey Burke (protocols) available

Kleber is out, which opens up minutes for Davis Bertans. Burke is back, so he’ll take some time away from the likes of Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock.

Cade Cunningham (hip) available

Cory Joseph (back) OUT

Marvin Bagley (hip) OUT

Cunningham is in and should get plenty of time with Killian Hayes in the backcourt since Joseph is sitting.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Goran Dragic (protocols) TBD

James Johnson (illness) questionable

If Curry and Johnson sit, look for Patty Mills, Cam Thomas and Kessler Edwards to get extended run.

Miles McBride (knee) questionable

Quentin Grimes (knee) questionable

The Knicks have been eliminated and would like to play these younger guys if possible. For now, Obi Toppin and R.J. Barrett remain the top plays on New York.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) TBD

If Kuzma continues to sit out, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis are the frontcourt players worth adding in fantasy/DFS formats. On the second night of a back-to-back, we’ll have to see if Washington adds more players to this report.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) TBD

Danilo Gallinari (knee) questionable

The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back as well, so Bogdanovic might sit this one out. Gallinari missed Tuesday’s game, so he has a better chance of playing Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum (knee) probable

Jaylen Brown (knee) probable

Al Horford (back) probable

All three Celtics should be ready to suit up here and all three are strong plays against a Bulls team coming off a tough loss Tuesday against the Bucks.

Zach LaVine (knee) questionable

LaVine’s knee went south quickly Tuesday and while he’s expected to play Wednesday, we’ll list him as questionable even if the Bulls take him off the injury report.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Norman Powell (foot) doubtful

The Clippers aren’t going to get Powell back for this game, but they’ll likely have him for the play-in tournament. That’s a nice boost for LA, which got Paul George back at the right time as well.