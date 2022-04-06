Who are the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL?

Stefon Diggs is officially the next wide receiver up to receive his big payday. He and the Buffalo Bills came to terms Wednesday on a four-year extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the extension is worth $104 million with $70 million guaranteed and puts him under contract with Buffalo for the next six seasons at $124.1 million. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that the new extension is worth $96 million, however, so official terms of the extension aren’t quite clear.

Diggs’ deal follows what has been a lucrative offseason for some of the NFL’s top wide receivers. The best examples are Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, who received contracts that made them the two highest-paid wideouts in the league on an annual basis.

Here are the lists of the NFL’s highest-paid WRs by total contract value, annual average value and most guaranteed money. Diggs will slot somewhere into these lists as soon as the terms of his deal become official.

Highest paid wide receivers (total contract value)

Davante Adams, Raiders: $140 million

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: $120 million

Amari Cooper, Browns: $100 million

Michael Thomas, Saints: $96.25 million

Mike Evans, Buccaneers: $82.5 million

Highest paid wide receivers (average annual value)

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: $30 million

Davante Adams, Raiders: $28 million

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: $27.25 million

D.J. Moore, Panthers: $20.628 million

Keenan Allen, Chargers: $20.025 million

Most guaranteed money

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: $52.535 million

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: $42.75 million

D.J. Moore, Panthers: $41.61 million

Amari Cooper, Browns: $40 million

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: $40 million

Mike Williams, Chargers: $40 million