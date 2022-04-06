Which NHL teams have clinched a playoff berth?

The NHL regular season is coming down to the wire with several teams still firmly in contention to take home the Stanley Cup when all is said and done.

The regular season wraps up on April 29, and then the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins a couple of nights later on May 2. Exactly half of the teams in the league, 16 of the 32 total, make the postseason, with eight from each conference.

Several teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, including the Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadians, New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes. We’ll be updating this list of teams as they clinch spots in the 2022 NHL Playoffs.

Who has clinched as of April 6

Florida Panthers: The Panthers have overshadowed their in-state rival for much of the season, despite the fact that the Lightning are defending back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. They’ve already clinched the most wins in franchise history and have also earned more points than ever before. Jonathan Huberdeau is leading the team’s offense with 24 goals and 73 assists. Their defense is good but they’re built on offense, scoring a league-high 4.12 goals per game.

Colorado Avalanche: The Avs were the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a spot in the playoffs this season. They lead the NHL with 106 points and have made the playoffs for the fifth-consecutive season. Mikko Rantanen is at the front of the class with 84 points on 35 goals and 49 assists, but it’s not a one-man show. Nazem Kadri has 83 points on 26 goals and 57 assists while two other players are in the 70s for season-long points.